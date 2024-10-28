No, the Dwyane Wade statue creators are not doing the Joe Mauer statue
The Miami Heat unveiled a statue of all-time great Dwayne Wade on Sunday and as soon as the monument was unveiled it went viral because the face doesn't exactly resemble the 42-year-old retired Hall-of-Famer.
The result forced us to ask two questions. Who designed and created the Wade statue? And who is creating the Joe Mauer statue that will be located outside Target Field in Minneapolis next year?
The answer to the second question is Minnesota-based artist Bill Mack.
Mack created the other seven statues — former players Rod Carew, Harmon Killebrew, Kirby Puckett, Tony Oliva and Kent Hrbek, along with former manager Tom Kelly and the original owners, Carl and Eloise Pohlad — that are placed around the ballpark.
Even though the Wade statue is getting negative attention, Wade himself was involved in the design process, according to the Miami Herald, which notes that he made numerous trips to Chicago to join in the process with Rotblatt Amrany Studio sculptors Omri Amrany and Oscar Leon.
They are the same people who created a Michael Jordan statue in Chicago and the memorial statue in Los Angeles for Kobe and Gianna Bryant.