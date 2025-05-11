Oh, mama! Twins walk-off Giants in 10th inning for 8th straight win
It wasn't necessarily pretty, but DaShawn Keirsey Jr. walked off the Giants in the 10th inning. The Twins came out on top 7-6 on Sunday afternoon for their eighth consecutive win. At 21-20, they now have a winning record for the first time this season.
Pablo Lopez started on the mound for the Twins. After allowing San Francisco to get on the board in the first inning, he proceeded to retire six consecutive batters. The Giants opened things up in the fourth inning with a two-run home run from Heliot Ramos, and they took a 3-0 lead.
Minnesota answered back with a two-run homer from Brooks Lee in the bottom of the inning. The 390-foot bomb was his third home run of the season.
The back-and-forth affair continued in the fifth inning with both teams scoring on a sacrifice fly, and San Francisco led 4-3 after five innings.
The Giants made a pitching change before the sixth inning, and Minnesota took advantage. Royce Lewis and Harrison Bader both drove in a run, and the Twins took a 5-4 lead, their first of the game.
Lopez was replaced after six innings of work. His afternoon finished with six strikeouts, four earned runs, and only five hits allowed. After one inning of relief from Louie Varland, Griffin Jax entered the game in the eighth inning and allowed Ramos to drive in another run, tying the game at five.
After Jhoan Duran allowed San Francisco to regain the lead in the top of the 10th inning, Minnesota responded. Ryan Jeffers drove in a run to tie the game, and Keirsey Jr. walked things off with a single to left field, driving Lee home for a 7-6 win.
The Twins will have an off day tomorrow before a six-game road trip, starting on Tuesday with a series against the Orioles, followed by three games against the Brewers in Milwaukee over the weekend.