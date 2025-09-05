Pablo Lopez appears set for Twins return Friday in Kansas City
It appears Twins ace Pablo Lopez could be set to make his major league return on Friday.
As noted by the Minnesota Star Tribune's Bobby Nightengale Jr., the listed probable starter for Minnesota's series-opening game in Kansas City on Friday is 'TBA.' Joe Ryan is set for starting duty Saturday in Kansas City, followed by Bailey Ober on Sunday.
Nightengale reported that Lopez was in uniform Wednesday for a pre-start bullpen session.
Lopez has been out since early June due to a strained muscle in his throwing shoulder. The righty has been rehabbing with Triple-A St. Paul since mid-August. In four games with the Saints, he has an 0-2 record with a 2.81 ERA while recording 18 strikeouts and issuing just 2 walks in 16 innings of work.
Subscribe: Sign up for the free Twins On SI newsletter
The 29-year-old righty's return likely won't mean much for the Twins this season. Minnesota has just 22 games left and currently sits 16 games below .500 and are all but mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.
However, Lopez has stated he views the return this season as important in his recovery. He stated to the media in early August that he wanted to "be able to tell myself I was able to come back from this injury."
First pitch Friday in Kansas City is set for 6:40 p.m. CT.