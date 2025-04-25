Pablo Lopez reinstated from injured list, Royce Lewis on rehab assignment
- Lopez is back after tweaking his hamstring in early April.
- How long before Lewis is back? It still could be a little while.
It's good news on the injury front for the Minnesota Twins on Friday.
First, the Twins reinstated starting pitcher Pablo Lopez from the 10-day injured list and he will start Friday's series opener at Target Field against the Los Angeles Angeles. He left his last start on April 8 against the Royals with right hamstring tightness.
Lopez has allowed only three earned runs (six total) in three starts. That's good for a 1.62 ERA in 16 2/3 innings this season.
Meanwhile, third baseman Royce Lewis has been sent to Florida for a rehab stint. Friday will mark his first game action since suffering a moderate left hamstring strain on March 16 during a spring training came against the Red Sox.
How long before he's back with the Twins? Don't get your hopes up just yet. Matthew Leach, the MLB.com reporter for the Twins, wrote Thurdsay that Twins utility man Willi Castro is expected to miss an "additional 10 days or so" and that Lewis "remains much farther away" from a return.
“He’ll have to build up,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Thursday. “He’ll start playing parts of games and build himself up. He’ll DH some. He’ll play third. He’s going to have to go out and play, get to the point where he’s played at least a couple of games, full nine-inning games, over at third base before he’s ready to go. But there’s a whole plan set up for him and it starts tomorrow. so that’s great news. We look forward to getting him back.”
Lewis is expected to suit up for the St. Paul Saints, who play at home Friday at 5 p.m. CT.