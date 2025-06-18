Rain delay: Twins-Reds game paused in sixth inning after starting late
The Twins and Reds have entered a second weather delay on Wednesday evening.
A game that began two hours and five minutes later than the scheduled first pitch due to severe thunderstorms in Cincinnati has entered a rain delay in the sixth inning at nearly 11 p.m. local time. The tarp came back onto the field with one out in the bottom of the sixth and the Reds leading 4-2.
It'll count as an official game — and the Twins' sixth consecutive loss — if play cannot resume tonight.
Bailey Ober's struggles continued for Minnesota, as he allowed nine hits and four earned runs in 5.1 innings of work before the delay. Byron Buxton hit the first pitch of the evening for a home run after the delayed start, but former Twins draft pick Spencer Steer answered with a two-run shot in the bottom half of the first.
This was the scene earlier in the evening:
Wednesday's game is the second of a three-game series between the Twins (37-37) and Reds (38-35). The Reds won Tuesday's back-and-forth opener by a 6-5 final score, extending Minnesota's losing streak to five games.
Weather impacted several games across Major League Baseball in the eastern half of the United States on Wednesday. The Cubs, White Sox, and Tigers all had their matchups postponed, and the Nationals game also began in a delay.