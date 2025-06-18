Inside The Twins

Rain delay: Twins-Reds game paused in sixth inning after starting late

After a two-hour delay earlier, the Twins and Reds have entered a second rain delay.

Will Ragatz

The sun sets during the sixth inning of the MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The Reds won 6-5.
The sun sets during the sixth inning of the MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The Reds won 6-5. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Twins and Reds have entered a second weather delay on Wednesday evening.

A game that began two hours and five minutes later than the scheduled first pitch due to severe thunderstorms in Cincinnati has entered a rain delay in the sixth inning at nearly 11 p.m. local time. The tarp came back onto the field with one out in the bottom of the sixth and the Reds leading 4-2.

It'll count as an official game — and the Twins' sixth consecutive loss — if play cannot resume tonight.

Bailey Ober's struggles continued for Minnesota, as he allowed nine hits and four earned runs in 5.1 innings of work before the delay. Byron Buxton hit the first pitch of the evening for a home run after the delayed start, but former Twins draft pick Spencer Steer answered with a two-run shot in the bottom half of the first.

This was the scene earlier in the evening:

Wednesday's game is the second of a three-game series between the Twins (37-37) and Reds (38-35). The Reds won Tuesday's back-and-forth opener by a 6-5 final score, extending Minnesota's losing streak to five games.

Weather impacted several games across Major League Baseball in the eastern half of the United States on Wednesday. The Cubs, White Sox, and Tigers all had their matchups postponed, and the Nationals game also began in a delay.

Published |Modified
Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

Home/Minnesota Twins News