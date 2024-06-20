Rays find 10th-inning run to escape with win over Twins
The Tampa Bay Rays plated a go-ahead run with two outs in the 10th inning to escape with a 3-2 victory over the Twins Wednesday night at Target Field in downtown Minneapolis.
With a runner at second in the 10th, Jonny DeLuca hit a chopper to third base, but Royce Lewis' throw to first baseman Carlos Santana was off the mark, allowing DeLuca to reach and Randy Arozarena to score from second base for a 3-2 advantage. That proved to be enough to sneak out the victory.
Phil Maton sent Lewis, Max Kepler and Carlos Correa down in order in the bottom to close it out.
The Rays (35-39) tied the game at 2-2 during the seventh inning when Cole Sands came on in relief of Joe Ryan. Sands quickly got the first out of the inning but then surrendered a single to Ben Rortvedt, issued a walk to Taylor Walls before Yandy Diaz hit an RBI infield single to knot the game.
Steven Okert then relieved Sands and escaped the inning without allowing any additional damage despite issuing a walk to Isaac Paredes that loaded the bases.
The Twins (41-33) found themselves in a jam again in the eighth inning when Josh Staumont issued back-to-back walks to Arozarena and Richie Palacios. After striking out DeLuca and getting Rortvedt to ground into a fielder’s choice, he then walked Taylor Walls to load the bases.
But Staumont got Diaz to fly out to left field to get out of the inning.
The Rays struck first during the third inning when Ryan had his only blemish of the day, giving up a 359-foot solo homer to Paredes. Ryan gave up six hits in all while fanning five in his six innings.
The Twins tied it at 1-1 during the bottom of the inning when Austin Martin led off the frame with a single, Willi Castro followed up with a single to advance him to third base and Trevor Larnach grounded into a 3-6 double play that scored Martin.
Lewis plated the go-ahead run during the fifth inning with a 410-foot solo homer to left field that bounced off the second deck videoboard, causing portions of it to go dark. Lewis remained lights out — literally — at the plate, going 3 for 4 with the homer, two singles and an intentional walk.
The Twins and Rays meet for the finale of their three-game series at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday.