Report: Correa progressing faster than Buxton in concussion recovery
- Both are eligible to come off the injured list this week.
- They were both concussed when they collided during a game on May 15.
Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton remain in concussion protocol after they collided in the outfield during the Minnesota Twins' game against the Baltimore Orioles on May 15.
Both players were placed on the 7-day injured list, and Wednesday will mark the seventh day on the list. The Twins are off Thursday before hosting the Kansas City Royals Friday-Sunday at Target Field in Minneapolis, and it's unclear if either player will be reinstated for the series.
According to Dan Hayes, Correa is further along in his concussion recovery than Buxton.
Correa was placed on the injured list on May 16, the day after the collision. The Twins didn't put Buxton on the IL until May 17 (retroactive to May 16), which had some people thinking he escaped the collision in better shape than Correa.
The timing of their concussions is unfortunate because it came when Buxton was red hot and Correa was heating up at the plate. Royce Lewis has also shown signs of playing up to his potential since they collided, so if both come back in the not too distant future, the Twins could finally have three star players firing on all cylinders.