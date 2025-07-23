Report: First-round pick Marek Houston inks deal with Twins below slot value
Marek Houston, the shortstop from Wake Forest who was selected 16th overall in last month's MLB Draft, has signed with the Minnesota Twins for just below slot value, according to MLB Network's Jim Callis.
Houston agreed to sign with the Twins for just shy of $4.5 million, according to Callis. The slot value for the No. 16 pick is approximately $4.9 million.
Houston was widely considered the best defensive shortstop in the draft. His outstanding glove coupled with a strong arm and speed on the bases makes him a three-tool player — and his offensive growth could scale him up to the four- or five-tool range. He hit .354 with 15 home runs, 19 stolen bases, 66 RBI, and a 1.055 OPS in 61 games this past season.
The 21-year-old will now likely get a ticket to Florida where he'll join the Twins rookie team in the Florida Complex League for the rest of the summer.
Callis says the Twins have also agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Riley Quick, whom they drafted 36th overall in the supplemental round, and second-round pick (No. 54 overall) Quentin Young.