Report: Justin Ishbia dropping bid to purchase Minnesota Twins
Justin Ishbia is dropping his pursuit to purchase the Minnesota Twins, according to a bombshell report from The Athletic.
Ishbia, who was reportedly the leading contender to win a bid for the Twins, will instead increase his stake in the Chicago White Sox, according to The Athletic, and he's expected to be able to eventually take control of the franchise from its longtime owner Jerry Reinsdorf, who had recently been exploring a sale that never came to fruition. The turnabout from Ishbia is a major development in the sale of the Twins, and now it's entirely unclear when and to whom a sale will occur.
According to The Athletic report, the Twins were shocked as several team officials believed a sale would be completed by Opening Day. The Pohlads, who have owned the franchise for the past 40 years, will now have to look for a new buyer.
The news will certainly come as a blow to Twins fans, who have often voiced their frustration with the Pohlads' ownership and hesitancy to spend money. Ishbia, who's a co-owns the Phoenix Suns with his brother, Mat Ishbia, offered hope for major changes. In Phoenix, the Ishbias were aggressive, acquiring players like Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal to become competitive immediately, and made fan-friendly changes like moving the Suns to local TV and offering free antennas.
According to The Athletic, Reinsdorf approached Ishbia about increasing his share in the White Sox while the billionaire was pursuing the Twins, and White Sox shareholders have recently been informed of an investor wanting to purchase their shares at a $1.8 billion valuation. The Twins, according to The Athletic, believed Ishbia was very serious about purchasing the franchise having met with officials in December and were surprised about his deal with Reinsdorf.
It appears it's back to the drawing board when it comes to a sale of the Twins. Who emerges remains to be seen.