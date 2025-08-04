Report: Twins have 'reached out' to Ryan Pressly amid bullpen exodus
According to The Athletic's Dan Hayes, the Twins' have reached out to veteran reliever Ryan Pressly about a potential reunion following last week's historic trade deadline fire sale.
Minnesota's bullpen was completly shaken up last week with Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, Louie Varland, Brock Stewart and Danny Coulombe all heading out in deadline deals. They need all the help they can get in the bullpen, and adding aplyer like Pressly could make a lot of sense.
"With an inexperienced back end of the bullpen, multiple league sources said the Twins have reached out to veteran free agent Ryan Pressly about a possible reunion. Pressly converted five of seven save attempts and notched seven holds with a 4.35 ERA in 44 games this season before he was designated for assignment by the Chicago Cubs on Thursday and released on Friday," Hayes wrote.
Pressly played five seasons in Minnesota from 2013 to 2018, before he was traded to the Astros in exchange for Jorge Alcala and Gilberto Celestino. He went on to be an integral part of Houston's deep postseason runs in 2019, 2021 and 2022.
Now 36 years old, Pressly appeared in 44 games this season with the Cubs before he was released last week. He has compiled a 4.35 ERA in 41.1 innings this season with 28 strikeouts. It's his worst season-long ERA since 2017, but maybe a chance of scenary is exactly what he needs at this point of his career.
The chaos of Thursday's deadline was hard to keep track of, as Hayes reported the trade that sent Jax to Tampa Bay was requested by Jax and his representatives. Adding a player like Pressly could be a perfect fit as Minnesota looks to rebuild the pieces of last week's fire sale.