Reports: Twins trading lefty reliever Danny Coulombe to Rangers
The Twins' fire sale continues: They're trading left-handed reliever Danny Coulombe to the Texas Rangers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and others.
It's already the Twins' sixth trade this week. Coulombe joins Carlos Correa, Jhoan Duran, Chris Paddack, Harrison Bader, and Brock Stewart in being shipped off by the Twins, who are blowing things up to some degree and looking toward the future. Willi Castro is also expected to be dealt before Thursday's 5 p.m. CT deadline, and it's possible he won't be the only one. By the time you read this, there may have been more moves made.
Coulombe, like Paddack and Bader, was set to hit free agency after this season. The Twins, as expected, are choosing to get something for these rental players instead of losing them for nothing in the winter.
The 35-year-old Coulombe signed a one-year deal with the Twins this offseason and has been excellent as their No. 1 lefty. He has a 1.16 ERA across 31 innings, recording 31 strikeouts and nine walks. He has a sub-1 WHIP, two saves, and hasn't allowed a home run all year.
Coulombe joined the Twins following two excellent seasons with the Baltimore Orioles. He was previously with the Twins from 2020-22 and before that, had stints with the Athletics and Dodgers. Now he joins a Rangers team that's right in the thick of the AL wild card race.
This is a developing story. The Twins' return from the Rangers has not yet been reported.