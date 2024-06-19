Rocco Baldelli critical of Alex Kirilloff for keeping back injury quiet
It turns out that Alex Kirilloff getting demoted to Triple-A St. Paul was a flash in the pan and instead he's been placed on the 10-day injured list by the Minnesota Twins.
Kirilloff is dealing with a back injury, one that Kirilloff admitted he tried to play through and one that Twins manager Rocco Baldelli suggested was an issue that Kirilloff intentionally kept quiet.
“The communication on that, if that was something that was worsening and he was unable to play, does need to be better and something he needs to be able to bring up and say,” Baldelli told assembled media Tuesday. “He had the opportunity to do it. Hopefully, we can do that better next time.”
The Twins demoted Kirilloff to Triple-A St. Paul as the 26-year-old was in the midst of a slump that has seen him hit just .095 in the month of June. So far this season, he's slashing .201/.270/.384 with five homers and 20 RBI.
Speaking to media Tuesday, Kirilloff said he's getting a second opinion from a back specialist. He's reportedly been experiencing lower-back soreness with "some nerve-related stuff" running down his leg.
"For me, I just want to play and stay on the field and not pull myself off the field," Kirilloff said. "It's kind of hard to say something when you want to be out there every day, but at the same time, things need to be communicated at a high level here."
Kirilloff said he's not worried that the ailment will lead to surgery.