Rocco Baldelli frustrated after decision to pull Bailey Ober costs Twins
What was Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli thinking when he decided to replace Bailey Ober after the breakthrough right-hander had mowed down 15 straight Royals and had used only 83 pitches while allowing one hit over seven shutout innings Saturday night?
The Twins led 2-0 when Baldelli decided to pull Ober. The decision proved fatal as the Royals roughed up Minnesota's two best relievers — Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax — with a four-run eighth inning. Final score: Royals 4, Twins 2.
“When you’ve got a two-run lead in the eighth inning, you should win the game. Period,” Baldelli said. “When you aren’t able to complete it, it’s going to frustrate everybody. And it should. We [handed] it to two very good relievers, guys we have trusted in that situation. Today, the Royals just found a way to find some spots."
Ober admitted that he thought he could finish the game after sending the Royals down in order in the seventh inning. “I felt like I was in control the whole day. The competitor in me wants to keep pitching. But I’m totally confident in those guys [Duran and Jax]] being able to shut the door.”
There's no telling what would've happened if Ober had been allowed to stay in the game, but the Royals had just one hit — an infield single off the bat of Robbie Grossman to start the third inning — and there wasn't really anything to suggest that Kansas City was about to figure him out, especially considering Ober got through the heart of the order (Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez and M.J. Melendez) in the seventh inning.
“Two runs is usually not enough to win a game, but we felt like it should have been today,” Baldelli said. “We have a two-run lead in the eighth with our two best [relievers] rested and ready to go. I feel good about that.”
The loss dropped the Twins to 1.5 games behind the Royals for second place in the division. Minnesota remains five games behind the AL Central-leading Guardians, who lost to the Dodgers Saturday night. However, Boston won to climb within four games of the Twins for the final wild-card spot with 20 games to go in the regular season.