Royce Lewis, Brooks Lee end slumps in Twins' win over Angels
Whether it was the trip back home, the return of the lucky summer sausage or a combination of the two, the end of a couple slumps helped the Twins to a series win over the Los Angeles Angels.
Royce Lewis and Brooks Lee both put an end to long hitless stretches, both also hitting two-run doubles in a 6-4 win over the Angels Wednesday night in front of an announced crowd of 15,660 at Target Field in Minneapolis. The Twins took two of the three-game series against the Angels.
The win keeps the Twins (78-68) within six games of the division-leading Cleveland Guardians, who beat the Chicago White Sox Wednesday. They're currently 3.5 games back of the Kansas City Royals, who were still playing the New York Yankees Wednesday at publication time, in the AL Central.
Lee was the first to see his 0-for-19 stretch come to an end with a two-run double in the fourth inning that gave the Twins a 4-2 advantage. Lewis then saw his 0-for-20 skid end two innings later with a single, and for a moment, it looked like he was right back to doing Royce Lewis things in the seventh.
With two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh, Lewis hit a deep fly ball to center field that appeared to clear the wall for a grand slam. But review revealed the ball hit the top of the padding, and the result was instead a two-run double that gave the Twins a 6-3 lead. I'm sure the Twins will take it.
Lewis went 2 for 4 overall with the two RBIs.
The Angels (60-86) had gotten within a run when Jordyn Adams hit a 419-foot solo homer off Jorge Alcala in the sixth inning. The Twins went deep into their bullpen, utilizing five relievers, after a short day from Zebby Matthews, who allowed two runs off five hits while fanning five across 3 1/3 innings.
Taylor Ward led off the game with a 416-foot homer for the Angels, who got another homer off Matthews in the third inning when Nolan Schanuel hit a 382-foot shot to right field. Matthews day came to an end after walking Niko Kavadas with one out during the fourth inning.
The Twins turned to five relievers the rest of the way: Cole Sands, Caleb Thielbar, Alcala, Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran. Jax fanned three across two hitless innings on a day his brother and sister-in-law were two of four pilots who conducted a flyover at Target Field in remembrance of the Sept. 11 attacks. The Angels got three hits and a run off Duran in the ninth inning, but he was able to close out the game and pick up his 23rd save of the season. Sands picked up his seventh win of the season.
The Twins have an off day on Thursday before they begin a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at Target Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.