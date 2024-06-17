Royce Lewis can be Minnesota's version of Aaron Judge
Royce Lewis has played just 12 games this season but he's been so good that some analysts are calling him one of the 10 best players in the majors. He's a superstar when healthy and the numbers he's put up in a dozen games are remarkable.
In just 41 at-bats, Lewis is slashing .390/.447/.951 (1.398 OPS) with seven homers, two doubles and 11 RBI. Let's look to Aaron Judge for context on how insanely good that is.
Judge, the frontrunner for league MVP, is slashing .299/.425/.686 (1.110 OPS) with 26 homers, 22 doubles and 64 RBI in 73 games and 264 at-bats. He leads the majors in homers, RBI, slugging percentage, OPS and WAR, and he's second in doubles and on-base percentage.
If we prorate Lewis's numbers at the same rate over 264 at-bats (what Judge has), he would have approximately 45 homers, 12 doubles and 71 RBI. More homers, fewer doubles and around the same number of RBI as Judge.
The tear Lewis is on right now is similar to a torrid 21-game stretch Judge had between May 19 and June 11, when he slashed .405/.511/1.041 (1.552 OPS) with 13 homers and 32 RBI in 92 plate appearances. Judge became the first player since 1901 to have 12+ doubles and 11+ homers in a 20-game stretch.
"That's my season," Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo quipped when asked about Judge's crazy numbers. "He's special, man. He really is."
Of course, Lewis is highly unlikely to keep up his current pace. But even if he slows down he could still be producing Judge-like numbers, which means Minnesota has one of the most dangerous bats in the game in the middle of the lineup.