Royce Lewis heating up, but Twins downed by Blue Jays Friday night
The Twins dropped the series opener against the Blue Jays 6-4 Friday night at Target Field.
Minnesota jumped out to a 3-0 lead, fueled by a solo homer by Trevor Larnach in the first and then an RBI groundout from Kody Clemens and a run-scoring double off the bat of Christian Vazquez in the second inning.
Toronto then scored six unanswered, the first five in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. They got two on an Addison Barger homer in the fourth, a two-run single from Bo Bichette in the fifth, and a solo homer by George Springer in the sixth.
Five of the six runs were charged to Twins starter Bailey Ober, who allowed just five hits and one walk over seven innings. Justin Topa then gave up an RBI single in the eighth.
In the bottom of the eight, the Twins got one back on Royce Lewis's two-out single to right-center field. Minnesota had runners at the corners and nobody out before Ryan Jeffers and Brooks Lee struck out, setting the stage for Lewis to come up with the key hit.
Jeffers was ejected for arguing the called third strike, and based on the visual data, he had a good argument. Had he walked on the 3-2 pitch, the Twins would've had the bases loaded with nobody out.
Lewis was 3-for-3 with a double and two singles. He also walked once. It was his first three-hit game of the season.