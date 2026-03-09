Zebby Matthews Knocked Around, Twins Hit 5 Homers in High-Scoring Loss

One inning into their spring training game against the Braves on Monday, the Twins trailed 8-0. A few hours later, they had the tying run on second base with two outs in the ninth inning. The comeback attempt ultimately fell short in a 9-8 loss, but this was a very eventful spring contest for Minnesota.

Matthews' tough outing

Zebby Matthews got the start for the Twins and had a first inning he'd like to forget. He retired two of Atlanta's first three batters but then gave up a single, a walk, two more singles, and another walk. Matthews exited the game having allowed four hits and two walks in 0.2 innings. He was charged with six earned runs.

Thanks to spring training rules, Matthews was able to re-enter the game in the second inning and keep pitching, and he actually salvaged his day a bit by holding the Braves scoreless over the next three frames. Matthews finished with five strikeouts in 3.2 innings pitched on the day.

Nonetheless, Matthews might be best suited to begin the season in Triple-A St. Paul while the Twins take an Opening Day rotation of Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober, Simeon Woods Richardson, Taj Bradley, and Mick Abel to Baltimore later this month.

Twins bash five homers

The Twins got back into Monday's game via the long ball. With two outs and a runner on in the top of the third inning, Royce Lewis crushed a 409-foot homer out to left center to get Minnesota on the board. Then, after Luke Keaschall's second extra-base hit of the day, Josh Bell lofted his first homer of the spring out to right to make it an 8-4 game. Both big flies came against veteran righty Carlos Carrasco.

In the top of the eighth, with the Twins down 9-4, prospect Gabriel Gonzalez continued his excellent spring by ripping a solo homer out to left field. And in the ninth inning, minor leaguers Tanner Schobel and Jake Rucker left the yard to make it a 9-8 game. The Twins then put two runners on, including another hit for Gonzalez, before Aaron Sabato flew out to end the ballgame.

Gonzalez and Emmanuel Rodriguez were among a group of prospects optioned to Triple-A by the Twins following Monday's game, but it won't be long until they're patrolling the outfield at Target Field. Both players proved they belong with excellent spring performances over the past few weeks.