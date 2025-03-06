Several upgrades coming to Target Field for 2025 Twins season
It won't be long before Minnesota Twins fans flood Target Field in Minneapolis to take in America's pastime. It'll be the same Target Field in 2025, but with a series of new improvements meant to better the fan experience while at the park.
The Twins announced infrastructure and technology improvements for Target Field on Thursday, including a new market-style concession area on the main concourse, the implementation of MLB Go-Ahead Entry, a new point-of sale system and an upgraded 5G network at the field. The aim is to create a more convenient and efficient fan experience for games.
"A hallmark of the Pohlad family's ownership is their continued investment in, and enhancement of, Target Field to ensure our ballpark continues to evolve and provide the best possible fan experience," Twins senior vice president of operations Matt Hoy said in a statement. "This offseason has been no different, with several upgrades — both visible and behind the scenes — that modernize key aspects, markedly improve guest convenience and comfort and elevate the overall quality of a day or evening spent at Target Field."
Here's a look at what's changing at Target Field in 2025:
MLB Go-Ahead Entry
The Twins are implementing MLB Go-Ahead Entry, which allows for a quicker entrance into the field without even having to scan a ticket. It's a system new to select ballparks in recent years, which uses facial-recognition technology to allow patrons to enter the field without scanning a ticket and walk directly into the park. Fans who wish to use MLB Go-Ahead Entry can register for the program on the MLB Ballpark app, and Target Field will have designated lanes for those ticket holders at Gates 3, 6, 29 and 34.
MyVenue point-of-sale system
Target Field will also have a new point-of-sale system this season. MyVenue is used at several top venues and stadiums in the country, including the Sphere in Las Vegas, and should make purchasing food and beverages quicker at the park.
Market-style concessions
One of the most heavily-trafficked concession areas at Target Field will have a different look this season. The food stands at sections 105 and 109 on the main concourse will be new self-serve, open-air concepts where 4,400 feet of space have been renovated. The new layout will feature grab-and-go snacks and beverages in addition to all the ballpark favorites.
5G upgrades
A new state-of-the-art distributed antenna system will deliver an expanded 5G network at Target Field. The upgrades will expand coverage by 82% within the park and are expected to improve upload and download speeds. Construction of the new antenna system began in January and is expected to be completed before the season ends in September.