Snubbed? Byron Buxton not among AL OF finalists to start All-Star game
Major League Baseball announced the finalists for starting spots in the 2025 All-Star Game on Thursday, as determined by fan voting. Twins star Byron Buxton is not one of the four American League outfielders up for two remaining berths.
The Yankees' Aaron Judge was the top overall vote getter in the AL in Phase 1, so he's automatically a starter. The next four leading vote-getters among AL outfielders are the Tigers' Javier Baez and Riley Greene, the Guardians' Steven Kwan, and the Angels' Mike Trout. They advance to Phase 2, where the top two vote-getters among that quartet will earn starting roles.
Buxton didn't get enough votes to remain in the mix, which is a shame because his production is arguably deserving of a starting spot. Here's a look at how he compares to the four finalists, with stats updated prior to Thursday's games around the league:
Among that group, Buxton is tied for the lead in home runs and is the sole leader in stolen bases, slugging percentage, and OPS. He's essentially tied for second in Baseball Reference's WAR metric. But if you look at Fangraphs' version of WAR, Buxton's 3.1 trails only Judge among AL outfielders. Greene is at 2.9 and Kwan is at 2.4 in fWAR. And Buxton has that advantage despite playing 12 fewer games than Kwan and 16 fewer than Greene.
There's no statistical case whatsoever for Baez or Trout to be considered over Buxton, but that's the downside of fan voting.
Buxton should still wind up playing in the All-Star game, which will be in his home state of Georgia in a few weeks. Six total outfielders will make it from the AL — three starters and three reserves. The reserves will be chosen by a combination of player ballots and the Commissioner's Office, not a fan vote. It would be an inexcusable snub if he doesn't earn one of those three spots.
Assuming he's selected, it'll be Buxton's second career All-Star nod. He previously made it in 2022.
Player ballots and the Commissioner's Office will also determine the 12 pitchers in each league who make the All-Star Game. The Twins' Joe Ryan and Jhoan Duran are both making a case to be selected.