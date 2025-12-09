Byron Buxton set to play for USA at 2026 World Baseball Classic?

Coming off a career year and one of the healthiest of his professional life, Byron Buxton may miss a chunk of the Twins' spring training in 2026. However, instead of the usual injury concerns, it's because the star center fielder may be representing the USA in the World Baseball Classic.

The tournament returns this spring, March 5-17, with 20 international baseball teams taking part. The previous edition of the tournament featured a thrilling finale between the USA and Japan, with Shohei Ohtani striking out Mike Trout to clinch the title for Japan.

After a season in which he played in 126 games, while hitting a career-high 35 home runs, Buxton may now be set to take the international stage for the first time in his career. According to BBWAA writer Francys Romero, Buxton is part of Team USA's preliminary roster ahead of the 2026 edition of the tournament.

Byron Buxton is part of Team USA’s preliminary roster for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, sources told me here at the Winter Meetings. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) December 8, 2025

The Twins' front office signaled at the Winter Meetings that they aren't interested in trading Buxton, or either of their star pitchers, Pablo Lopez and Joe Ryan. There had been reports that one or both of the pitchers would be gone this offseason and that Buxton would be willing to waive his no-trade clause if Minnesota sold off more assets. However, in speaking to MLB Network Radio on Monday, Twins president Derek Falvey indicated his focus is on adding to the roster.

Buxton would miss nearly all of spring training if he does participate and Team USA go esall the way to the finals. The Twins have just four spring training games remaining following the conclusion of the WBC on March 20, and the regular season gets underway on March 26 in Baltimore.

It's unclear which other Twins players will take part in the tournament this year. In 2023, Minnesota sent eight players to represent three different nations. Jose De Leon, Jorge Lopez, Jovani Moran, Emilio Pagan, Dereck Rodriguez, and Christian Vazquez all represented Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, Pablo Lopez starred for Venezuela, and Eddy Julien played for Canada.

Recommended reading