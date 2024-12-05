Son of former Twins World Series-winner engaged to 'Bachelorette' star
The Minnesota Twins have done absolutely nothing this offseason and there's no sign that they'll be popping the question to any marquee free agents, but the son of a former Twin who started for the 1991 World Series team has made headlines for his elaborate proposal to a former star of "The Bachelorette."
Michelle Young, the school teacher-turned-reality-TV star, is now engaged to marry Jack Leius, the son of former Twins third baseman Scott Leius.
Young was surprised at Centennial Lakes in Edina, Minn. under the impression that she would be filming a commercial. Jack Leius went as far as creating a fake contract and script for Young, only to surprise her with a proposal.
Jack Leius played football at Itasca Community College in northern Minnesota after attending Robbinsdale Armstrong High School in the Twin Cities. He then spent 2017 and 2018 on the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers football team before transferring to Division II Minnesota State-Mankato.
His father played for the Twins from 1990 to 1995 before finishing his MLB career with the Cleveland Indians (1996) and Kansas City Royals (1997-98).
Leius played in 10 playoff games with the Twins in 1991 and had five hits in 18 at-bats. His biggest hit was a solo homer off Braves lefty Tom Glavine in the eighth inning of Game 2 of the World Series. The homer broke a 2-2 tie and proved to be the winning run.