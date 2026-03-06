An Updated Minnesota Twins 26-Man Opening Day Roster Projection

The Twins are roughly at the halfway point of the six weeks of spring training. There's been some bad news in the form of a season-ending injury to Pablo Lopez and less-severe ailments picked up by David Festa and Walker Jenkins. There have also been some encouraging developments, with Mick Abel and Alan Roden leading the way as breakout performers. Losses have been more common than wins, although spring training scores are largely meaningless.

With less than three weeks remaining until Minnesota's first regular season game in Baltimore on March 26, it feels like a good time to do an updated 26-man Opening Day roster projection.

Hitters (13)

Catchers: Ryan Jeffers, Victor Caratini

Alex Jackson was originally set to be the Twins' backup catcher when they traded for him in November, but signing Caratini changed those plans. Barring a surprise trade of Jeffers, Jackson — who is out of minor league options — seems likely to be traded or waived. Caratini brings some flexibility to the roster with his ability to play first base.

Infielders: Royce Lewis, Brooks Lee, Luke Keaschall, Josh Bell, Kody Clemens, Tristan Gray

The first five names above feel like locks. Ideally, Bell will be a designated hitter more often than he's at first base, where his defense is quite suspect. Keaschall played in left field on Thursday, which is notable for lineup versatility. Clemens can play first, second, or a corner outfield spot in a pinch. Beyond those five, there may be one or two spots for backup shortstop candidates in Gray, Ryan Kreidler, and Orlando Arcia. Gray has played all four infield spots in the big leagues and has a pair of 30-homer seasons in the minors.

Luke Keaschall | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Outfielders: Byron Buxton, Matt Wallner, Alan Roden, Austin Martin, James Outman

Quite frankly, it doesn't make a ton of sense that Trevor Larnach is still on this roster. It was surprising when he was tendered a contract this offseason. If the Twins can get any sort of value for him in a trade, like we're projecting here, that would free up a spot for Roden in the starting lineup and for Outman to make the roster. Both players have had strong springs at the plate. Two other players who have had strong springs are prospects Emmanuel Rodriguez and Gabriel Gonzalez, who are both on the doorstep of the big leagues but likely to start the year in Triple-A.

Possible Opening Day lineup and bench

Luke Keaschall 2B Byron Buxton CF Josh Bell DH Royce Lewis 3B Matt Wallner RF Ryan Jeffers C Alan Roden LF Kody Clemens 1B Brooks Lee SS

Bench: Victor Caratini, Tristan Gray, Austin Martin, James Outman

Pitchers (13)

Starting rotation: Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober, Taj Bradley, Simeon Woods Richardson, Mick Abel

It's a bit tricky to project which of Bradley, Woods Richardson, Abel, and Zebby Matthews will wind up on the outside of the rotation. Personally, I might choose SWR, who has gotten shelled this spring and doesn't seem to have as much upside as the other three. But he has experience and pitched to a 3.00 ERA in his final 14 starts of last season, so he seems likely to make it. Bradley also appears to be on track to land a spot. Abel has been so good this spring that — at least right now — it would be insane of the Twins to leave him off the roster. So Matthews begins the year as St. Paul's ace.

Taj Bradley | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bullpen: Cole Sands, Taylor Rogers, Liam Hendriks, Anthony Banda, Justin Topa, Eric Orze, Andrew Chafin, Travis Adams

Teams don't always have keep three lefties, but the Twins are very LHP-heavy in their bullpen at the moment. Either Chafin or Kody Funderburk will make the cut as the third lefty behind Rogers and Banda. Sands, Topa, and Orze are solid righties, and I think Hendriks will make the cut if he's healthy. For the final spot, we'll go with Adams as the low-leverage mop-up guy.