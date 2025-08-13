Start of Twins-Yankees series finale will be delayed by rain Wednesday
The start of Wednesday evening's series finale between the Twins and Yankees will be delayed by rain in New York City, the teams announced.
The scheduled first pitch of 6:05 p.m. CT is going to be pushed back, but radar indicates that the rain should clear up before too long and allow the teams to play the game tonight. Both teams will obviously want to make sure the game happens, considering the Twins — who begin a four-game home series against the Tigers on Thursday — don't return to the Bronx this season.
In addition to Twins.TV, the game is also being broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.
Wednesday's game, whenever it starts, will feature the Twins trying to avoid a sweep and snap a nine-game losing streak against the Yankees, who have mercilessly dominated them since 2002. Betwen the regular season and playoffs, the Yankees are 125-44 against the Twins during that span, including 68-18 at home.
The Twins will send their ace, Joe Ryan, to the mound against the Yankees' fearsome lineup, which has slugged seven homers while outscoring Minnesota 15-3 in the first two games of the series. Young right-hander Cam Schlitter will make his sixth MLB start for New York.
This story will be updated when we have more information about the adjusted start time.