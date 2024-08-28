Three Twins make expert's list of top ten players at every age from 16 to 25
Three Twins players or prospects made the cut in a recent article from ESPN's Kiley McDaniel ranking the top ten players in baseball at every age from 16 to 25.
Royce Lewis came in fourth among players born in 1999, which was the oldest age group included in the story. He's behind only Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr., and Hunter Greene. McDaniel notes that Lewis "has trouble staying healthy but is still showing star potential when on the field." Even amidst a current slump, Lewis has 36 home runs in his first 130 MLB games, including playoffs. He just needs to stay on the field.
Emmanuel Rodriguez ranks fifth among players born in 2003, a group that's headlined by Jackson Merrill and Jackson Holliday. Rodriguez is the Twins' No. 2 prospect and the No. 14 overall prospect in McDaniel's most recent ranking. The Dominican-born outfielder has a 1.100 OPS in 37 games with Double-A Wichita this year but hasn't played in nearly two months due to a thumb injury.
In the 2005-born group, Twins top prospect Walker Jenkins — a consensus top-10 prospect in all of baseball — leads the way. The 19-year-old from North Carolina, who was the fifth overall pick in last year's draft, is currently with High-A Cedar Rapids. Jenkins is the crown jewel of a Twins farm system that ranks among the best in baseball.
Five other Twins also received honorable mentions from McDaniel: Zebby Matthews (2000), David Festa (2000), Brooks Lee (2001), Luke Keaschall (2002), and Charlee Soto (2005).
The future looks bright in Minnesota.