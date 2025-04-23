Trevor Larnach's homer, incredible catch from Byron Buxton help Twins edge White Sox
The Minnesota Twins got an excellent start from Bailey Ober, impressive performances from their bullpen and a late two-run home run from Trevor Larnach to lift them to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox Tuesday night in Minneapolis.
Ober gave up eight hits but just one run — coming on a sacrifice fly from Jacob Amaya in the second inning — while fanning six across six innings. Griffin Jax then fanned two in a scoreless seventh inning, while Louis Varland pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning, needing only seven pitches. Still, the Twins were clinging to just a 2-1 lead having mustered just three hits.
But Luke Keaschall drew a leadoff walk in the eighth, and Larnach cracked a 434-foot two-run blast to center field to give the Twins (8-15) a couple insurance runs. It was a much-needed spark for a team that was mostly struggling at the plate.
Amaya's sac fly gave the White Sox (5-18) an early lead, but Minnesota knotted the game in the bottom of the second when Ty France hit an RBI single. The Twins took the 2-1 lead in the third inning when Keaschall drew a walk, stole second and later came home to score after White Sox catcher Edgar Quero had throwing error to first on a dribbler from Larnach.
Jhoan Duran made things interesting in the ninth inning, giving up a leadoff infield single to Lenyn Sosa before walking Brooks Baldwin and Matt Thaiss to load the bases with no outs. But Duran struck out Joshua Palacios, got Nick Maton to ground out, and though that scored a run for the White Sox, Duran got Andrew Benintendi to fly out to end the game, thanks to an incredible diving catch from Byron Buxton.