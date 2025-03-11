Twins announce 3 moves as spring training roster is trimmed to 45
- Andrew Morris is off to minor league camp after a stellar start against Toronto.
- Diego Cartaya appears likely to start the season at Triple-A St. Paul.
A trio of roster moves made by the Minnesota Twins following Tuesday's spring training game has dropped the team's camp roster to 45 players.
The moves Tuesday featured starting pitcher Andrew Morris and right-handed reliever Ryan Jensen being sent to minor league camp, while catcher Diego Cartaya was optioned to Triple-A.
None of the three were expected to make the 26-man Opening Day roster, though Morris is considered one of the club's top pitching prospects and is projected by some to have a shot at pitching for the Twins in 2025.
Morris is expected to begin the 2025 season at Triple-A St. Paul. In his start Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Morris allowed just one hit and no walks while striking out three in three scoreless innings.
Cartaya is a reclamation project after being acquired from teh Los Angeles Dodgers. He was once considered one of the top prospects in the majors and the Dodgers' No. 1 overall prospect, but struggles at the plate after reaching the Double-A level have sent his stock in the wrong direction.
The Twins have to trim the roster to 26 players by Opening Day, which is March 27 against the Cardinals in St. Louis.