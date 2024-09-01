Twins bring back Brooks Lee, add Michael Helman and Diego Castillo
It couldn't have been a much better homecoming for Michael Helman.
Helman, a Lincoln, Neb., native, was back in his home state for the St. Paul Saints' series against the Omaha Storm Chasers. He had his entire family in attendance for Saturday night's game and got the chance to catch up with them for a few hours after the game. Then Helman got some more exciting news: He'd be joining the Twins on Sunday ahead of their series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays.
"They told me and I thought they were messing with me at first," Helman said. "But then I gotta tell my family after that. I had to drive and meet up with them after I had been talking with them for hours."
Helman said it was more nerve-wrecking telling his family than he thought it'd be.
"But it was awesome that I was able to tell them in person," he said.
Helman was among three roster additions the Twins made on Sunday as MLB rosters expanded from 26 to 28 players. The Twins also reinstated infielder Brooks Lee from a rehab assignment and added right-handed reliever Diego Castillo from Triple-A St. Paul.
Outfielder Manny Margot, meanwhile, landed on the 10-day injured list with a groin strain.
To make room for Castillo and Helman on the 40-man roster, the Twins transferred Chris Paddack to the 60-day injured list and designated right-hander Caleb Boushley for assignment.
It's been a journey for Helman to reach the majors having battled injury issues throughout his career. He landed on the 60-day injured list last season with a shoulder injury and had an IL stint this season due to a hamstring injury. But Helman, 28, is healthy now and ready to contribute in the big leagues.
"I mean, (the injuries) definitely get annoying after a while, but it's one of those things that if you're willing to come back stronger every single time, it's part of the journey," Helman said.
Helman is slashing .283/.508/.875 across 63 games for the Triple-A Saints this season. He's hit 13 homers and has 43 RBIs and has played nearly everywhere — from second and third base to shortstop, left field, center field and designated hitting. He's a player also known for his speed.
"(Helman) immediately becomes, on certain days, along with Austin (Martin), really good options to put in the game as the game goes on later in the game," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "... And when you do that with him, he can just move into a certain spot on the field, hold it down well defensively, again, both in the infield and in the outfield."
Margot exited Saturday night's game against the Blue Jays after the fifth inning after suffering a right groin strain. Baldelli said Margot was getting an MRI Sunday morning, but did not have an immediate update on his status, though he said Saturday night it appeared the injury was more than minor.
It ultimately resulted in a stint on the injured list.
Margot is slashing .250/.350/.652 in 116 games this season with four homers and 30 RBIs.
Lee is back for another stint with the Twins after playing 26 games earlier this season. He landed on the injured list on Aug. 9 due to right biceps tendinitis and began a rehab assignment on Aug. 24.
Lee hit .253 with two doubles, two homers and 15 RBIs in his 26 games with the Twins.
Castillo, meanwhile, is back for his second stint with the Twins after five appearances earlier this season in which he posted a 2.57 earned-run average with three strikeouts across seven innings.
Castillo was designated for assignment in mid-June and was signed again by the Twins after electing for free agency. Castillo has made 35 appearances this season in Triple-A and has a 4.73 ERA and has 38 strikeouts across 32 1/3 innings pitched. Castillo also has eight saves in 12 opportunities.