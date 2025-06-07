Twins' bullpen finally cracks in 5-4 loss to Blue Jays
Matt Wallner's go-ahead homer in the sixth was spoiled by George Springer's go-ahead homer in the eighth and the Toronto Blue Jays clipped the Minnesota Twins 5-4 Saturday afternoon at Target Field.
The game was tied 2-2 before Wallner lofted a towering homer to the right field bleachers off Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman. It was Wallner's fourth homer of the season in the big leagues, though he also slugged five homers in six games during a rehab stint at Triple-A St. Paul in May.
As dominant as Minnesota's bullpen has been over the past six weeks, it was a surprise when Griffin Jax gave up a double and then a two-run homer to Springer in the eighth. The long ball — Springer's second in as many days — gave the Jays (35-29) a 4-3 lead. Jax had allowed just three earned runs and struck out 34 batters in his last 19 innings before getting touched up by the Blue Jays.
In the ninth, Jhoan Duran, the American League reliever of the month in May, gave up a run on a pair of singles. He had allowed just one earned run in 16 innings since May 1.
Minnesota (34-30) responded with a leadoff homer by Kody Clemens in the bottom of the ninth, but Jeff Hoffman closed the door by striking out Willi Castro and then getting Harrison Bader and Trevor Larnach to fly out to end the game.
The Twins will look to snap a three-game losing skid and avoid getting swept at 1:10 p.m. CT Sunday.