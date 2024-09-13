Twins' Byron Buxton is back in the lineup and ready to contribute
Twins center fielder Byron Buxton made it his goal to return from the injured list in time to finish the regular season, something he hadn’t done in recent years. Buxton’s goal has officially become reality.
Buxton was reinstated from the injured list on Thursday after missing the past 28 games due to right hip inflammation, and he is playing center field and batting sixth in the lineup in Friday night’s series opener against the Cincinnati Reds at Target Field in Minneapolis. Buxton was itching to get back.
“I’m not 100%, but it’s good enough for me to go out there and compete and battle, and that’s good enough for myself. I know I can go out there and help the team and contribute in any possible way,” Buxton said.
Buxton began a rehab assignment on Sept. 2 with Triple-A St. Paul, but experienced more hip soreness two days later and didn’t return for any more action with the Saints. But Buxton did see live pitching this week against pitchers from High-A Cedar Rapids to build towards his eventual return.
“It definitely helped as far as seeing pitches and getting in the batter’s box and feeling good again, so for me, that was a big, big part of getting back,” Buxton said.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Buxton hasn’t been built up enough to play every day, though he does expect Buxton to tell him he can play every day. They’re going to mix in rest days for Buxton and take things day by day, but Baldelli believes Buxton will still play “fairly regularly.”
“We all know how we’re just a better club, we’re going to win more games when we have that guy healthy, on the field and playing,” Baldelli said of Buxton. “Now it’s time to get him back in there, let him help us win (Friday) but also get him back where he needs to be and where he wants to be, but he’s feeling good and I could not be more pleased.”
The Twins kept DaShawn Keirsey Jr. on the roster when they reinstated Buxton — Austin Martin was optioned — and for the time being, he’ll be in center field on Buxton’s rest days.
“Keirsey, besides Buck, Keirsey is our best center fielder, and that includes everyone who goes out there and plays center field,” Baldelli said. “He’s the fastest guy that we have available to us right now.”
Buxton's return brings a much-needed big bat back into the lineup. Buxton is slashing .275/.528/.862 with 16 homers and 49 RBIs across 90 games this season. If Buxton plays just three more games, it will be the most he's played since playing in 140 games in 2017. With 16 more games remaining, he'll certainly get there, and Buxton could even play 100 games for just the second time in his career.
No matter what happens there, though, the Twins are simply glad to have Buxton back.
“Getting Buck back (Friday) is enormous on the field, in that room over there, in the clubhouse, it means and incredible amount,” Baldelli said.