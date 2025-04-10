Twins can't take advantage of late threat, drop three of four against Royals
The Minnesota Twins had the top of the order up with one out and two on base while trailing by a run in the ninth inning Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, but there was no magic for the Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
The Twins fell 3-2 to the Royals (7-6), who secured a 3-1 series win.
Trailing 3-2 in the top of ninth inning, Mickey Gasper hit a one-out single and Harrison Bader was hit by a pitch the next at-bat to put runners on first and second. But Matt Wallner struck out and Willi Castro grounded out to end the game. That was the story of the game for the Twins, who found little offense and recorded just five hits while striking out eight times.
They left nine on base and went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.
Cole Sands hadn't given up a run in his first five appearances of the season, but in his sixth on Thursday he gave up a pair — the tying and go-ahead runs in the loss. Sands was the first reliever out of the bullpen for the Twins (4-9), who led 2-1 going into the seventh, and while he quickly struck out MJ Melednez for the first out of the inning, he ran into trouble.
Sands hit Freddy Fermin with a pitch and gave up a single to Drew Waters before Jonathan India battled through a 10-pitch at-bat and capped it with an RBI single. Bobby Witt Jr.'s sacrifice fly the next at-bat gave the Royals a 3-2 lead.
That spoiled a quality start from Bailey Ober, who got through six innings on just 73 pitches and allowed just five hits, a walk and one run while fanning four. Ober's lone blemish came in the first inning when he gave up three straight singles to Witt, Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez — Perez's single bringing Witt home for an early 1-0 Royals advantage.
Ober just gave up two hits — a double to Witt in the third and a bunt from Fermin in the fifth — the rest of the way.
The Twins knotted the game in the second inning when Ty France hit a 411-foot solo homer. Ryan Jeffers plated the go-ahead run in the sixth inning with an RBI single that scored Trevor Larnach, who was walked and then advanced to second base when France was walked the next-at bat. But the Twins found little offense and couldn't ultimately keep K.C. at bay.
The Twins host the Detroit Tigers for the first of a three-game series at Target Field at 7:10 p.m. on Friday.