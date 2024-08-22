Twins collect seven straight hits, seven runs in fourth to power win over Padres
Seven straight hits in the fourth inning turned into seven runs for the Minnesota Twins in an 11-4 victory over the San Diego Padres in their series finale Wednesday night at Petco Park in San Diego.
The fourth-inning run started with a one-out single from Edouard Julien, which Christian Vazquez followed up with his own single. Austin Martin scored them both with a double to left that made it 3-0.
Then Willi Castro doubled to score Martin, and Trevor Larnach hit a liner that went off Padres starter Matt Waldron’s glove, and he reached on the infield single. Royce Lewis singled the next at-bat to score Castro before Matt Wallner hit a 410-foot, three-run shot to right for an 8-0 Twins advantage.
That was more than enough of a cushion for Simeon Woods Richardson and company.
Woods Richardson kept the Padres (72-56) off the scoreboard until the fifth inning when former Twin Donovan Solano hit a 391-foot solo homer to left-center field. That was Woods Richardson’s lone blemish as he allowed just three hits and the one run while fanning seven across five innings of work.
Woods Richardson improved to 5-3 on the season with the victory.
The Twins got 12 hits and 10 runs off Waldron, who also fanned three in 4 1/3 innings in the loss.
Cole Sands pitched a shutout sixth inning and Calelb Thielbar pitched a 1-2-3 seventh before the Padres were able to do some damage off recently called-up reliever Ronny Henriquez in the eighth. Henriquez gave up a one-out triple to Jake Cronenworth, which was followed up by an RBI single from Bryce Johnson the next at-bat. One out later, Jackson Merrill hit a 403-foot, three-run homer.
Henriquez got Luis Campusano to pop out to second the next at-bat to get out of the inning, and that was as close as the Padres would get. The Twins (71-56) got one run back in the ninth when Manny Margot's single scored Julien, who led off with a double, and Steven Okert pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.
The Twins struck first in the third inning when Castro drew a one-out walk, Larnach advanced him to third with a double to right and Lewis brought him home with a sacrifice fly to center field.
Martin hit a one-out RBI double in the fifth inning that scored Julien, who led off the frame with a single, and Larnach hit an RBI single that scored Martin that extended the Twins’ advantage to 10-0.
In all, the Twins collected a whopping 18 hits off Padres pitchers. Martin was 2 for 5 with two runs scored and three RBIs, Julien was 4 for 5 with a double and three runs scored and Larnach was 4 for 6 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI. Castro and Jose Miranda each had a pair of hits, too.
The Twins were 7 for 14 with runners in scoring position.
The Twins have an off day on Thursday before they return home on Friday to begin a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Target Field. First pitch for the series opener is at 7:10 p.m.