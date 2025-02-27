Twins' Derek Falvey replacing longtime president Dave St. Peter on Monday
Nearly four months after longtime Minnesota Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter announced his plan to transition to an advisory role, the team announced Thursday that the front office switch will be formalized on Monday.
Derek Falvey has spent the past eight years as the Twins' president of baseball operations. He'll be promoted to president and oversee all baseball and business operations. Jeremy Zoll was recently promoted to general manager, though Falvey is still expected to play a large role in roster construction.
The Twins issued a press release and called St. Peter "one of the most consequential executives in Twins and recent Minnesota sports history."
"St. Peter will continue to partner with the Pohlad family, Falvey and Twins executive leadership to provide guidance on a range of key development issues, includes the continued long-term evolution of Target Field and the club's new broadcast partnership with Major League Baseball, among others," the press release reads.
St. Peter joined the Twins as an intern in 1990 and was named the fourth president in team history in 2002. he assumed the CEO title in December 2016.
The release did not make any mention of the sale of the franchise. The Pohlads announced last October that the team was being put up for sale after 40 years of ownership. Last week, billionaire Justin Ishbia, who was rumored to be heavily interested and perhaps a frontrunner to buy the Twins from the Pohlads, was taken out of consideration after he pivoted to purchasing a larger stake in the Chicago White Sox.
