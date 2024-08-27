Twins DFA Trevor Richards a month after trading for him; Joe Ryan to 60-day IL
Trevor Richards, the Twins' lone addition before this year's trade deadline, was designated for assignment on Tuesday, the team announced. Richards had a 4.15 ERA with 11 walks and 7 wild pitches in 13 innings for Minnesota.
The Twins also transferred injured starting pitcher Joe Ryan to the 60-day IL. He won't be eligible for activation until October 9, so his regular season is officially over. Ryan has a Grade 2 teres major strain in his shoulder. He could theoretically pitch for the Twins in the playoffs, but that seems unlikely.
Caleb Boushley has been called up from Triple-A St. Paul to take Richards' roster spot. The 30-year-old has a 4.97 ERA for the Saints this season and has appeared in two major league games for the Brewers and Twins.
More notably, the Twins claimed Michael Tonkin on waivers from the Yankees on Tuesday. He had a 3.38 ERA in 56 innings for New York and could become a somewhat important part of the Twins' bullpen if he can bounce back from a recent rough stretch. Once Tonkin officially joins the roster, Boushley (or someone like Scott Blewett or Ronny Henriquez) could be headed back to St. Paul.
The Richards pickup went quite poorly for the Twins, who did nothing else to improve their team at the deadline. He struggled mightily with control and was never trusted by the coaching staff in anything outside of low-leverage situations.