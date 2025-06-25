Twins' dominant closer listed among top MLB trade deadline candidates
Twins closer Jhoan Duran is among the top trade deadline candidates in Major League Baseball this season, according to a new article from ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel. They ranked their top 50 candidates to be dealt before the July 31 deadline, with Duran coming in at No. 12 on the list.
The ESPN duo estimated Duran's odds of being traded at 40 percent. They named the Dodgers, Phillies, Braves, Rangers, and Diamondbacks as the "best fits" if he were to be moved.
"Duran is one of the best relievers in the sport, thanks to his nasty stuff headlined by a fastball that averages 100.2 mph and a splinker that sits at 97.5 mph. He has two more years of team control after this season, so he'd demand a big trade package."
Acquired from Arizona in exchange for Eduardo Escobar before the 2018 trade deadline, Duran made his MLB debut with the Twins in 2022 and has been a staple at the back end of their bullpen ever since. He's currently having the best year of his career, posting a 1.57 ERA across 34.1 innings prior to Tuesday night's game.
In his four-year Twins career, Duran has a 2.43 ERA with 278 strikeouts and 69 walks allowed in 218.2 innings pitched. He has 68 career saves. With an elite three-pitch mix (fastball, splinker, curveball), he's posted top-notch advanced metrics in every season of his career. Simply put, Duran is one of the best relievers in baseball.
Thus, if the Twins were to trade him, it would have to be for a sizable haul, considering he has two more arbitration years before being set to hit free agency after the 2027 season. Duran would be a massive addition to any contender's bullpen, but the Twins won't want to part with one of their best players unless they get a strong return.
Just three weeks ago, the Twins were 34-27 and looked like potential buyers prior to the deadline. Since then, they've gone 3-14 (prior to Tuesday) and now might end up being sellers, even if team president Derek Falvey recently said he isn't thinking about that possibility. There's still quite a bit of baseball to be played that may determine how the Twins approach the deadline.
The ESPN article listed the Twins among the best fits for two players: Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon (No. 16 out of 50) and Angels left-handed pitcher Reid Detmers (No. 27).