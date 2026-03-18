Twins Reveal Roster for Prospect Showcase Game with Phillies

The annual spring breakout game featuring the Minnesota Twins' top prospects will happen Thursday in Fort Myers, Florida, and while the game will include a bunch of high-profile youngsters, top prospect Walker Jenkins will not participate due to a hamstring strain that he suffered early in spring training.

Of Minnesota's top-10 prospects, six are on the gameday roster: shortstop Kaelen Culpepper (2), catcher Eduardo Tait (3), outfielder Emmanuel Rodriguez (4), pitcher Dasan Hill (6), outfielder Gabriel Gonzalez (7), and shortstop Marek Houston (8).

Jenkins (1), pitcher Connor Prielipp (5), pitcher Charlee Soto (9), and pitcher Kendry Rojas (10) are not included in the exhibition game.

The game is against the Philadelphia Phillies' top prospects at Lee Health Sports Complex. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CT, and fans will be able to watch the game via MLB.TV, MLB.com, MLB App, MNNT, Amazon, and MLB Gameday.

Nearly all of the Twins' top-10 prospects have a legitimate shot at reaching the big leagues this summer. Jenkins, if healthy, could be on the fast track to the majors. Rodriguez is borderline already ready to make the jump, and Culpepper may be a couple of months or an injury away from debuting.

Tait, the star catcher the Twins received from the Phillies in last year's trade for closer Jhoan Duran, is one of the few top-10 Twins prospects who is unlikely to reach the majors for at least another year or two. Houston, last year's first-round pick, has one of the best gloves in the minors, meaning he might rapidly ascend through the minors, though his debut coming before 2027 would be a bit of a surprise.

From the pitching lens, Prielipp could debut this season, while Hill, only 20 years old, could be the Twins' staff ace within a few years. Rojas will almost certainly pitch for the Twins this season, while Soto is still a season or two away from the big leagues.

Full Twins spring breakout game roster:

Pitchers

Miguelangel Boadas, RHP

C.J. Culpepper, RHP (No. 22)

James Ellwanger, RHP (No.16)

Brent Francisco, RHP

Ruddy Gomez, RHP,

Alejandro Hidalgo, RHP

Dasan Hill, LHP, (No. 6)

Matt Des Marets, RHP

Marco Raya, RHP (No. 18)

Mitch Mueller, RHP

Sam Ryan, RHP

Jonathan Stevens, RHP

Eston Stull, RHP

Catchers

Khadim Diaw, C (No. 23)

Ricardo Olivar, C

Eduardo Tait, C (No. 3)

Infielders

Billy Amick, 3B/1B (No. 24)

Kaelen Culpepper, SS (No. 2)

Kyle DeBarge, SS (No. 21)

Marek Houston, SS (No. 8)

Ben Ross, IF

Brandon Winokur, SS/3B (No. 17)

Quentin Young, SS (No. 14)

Outfielders

Gabriel Gonzalez, OF (No. 7)

Kyler Fedko, OF

Hendry Mendez, OF (No. 12)

Emmanuel Rodriguez, OF (No. 4)

Kala’i Rosario, OF (No. 29)