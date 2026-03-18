Twins Reveal Roster for Prospect Showcase Game with Phillies
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The annual spring breakout game featuring the Minnesota Twins' top prospects will happen Thursday in Fort Myers, Florida, and while the game will include a bunch of high-profile youngsters, top prospect Walker Jenkins will not participate due to a hamstring strain that he suffered early in spring training.
Of Minnesota's top-10 prospects, six are on the gameday roster: shortstop Kaelen Culpepper (2), catcher Eduardo Tait (3), outfielder Emmanuel Rodriguez (4), pitcher Dasan Hill (6), outfielder Gabriel Gonzalez (7), and shortstop Marek Houston (8).
Jenkins (1), pitcher Connor Prielipp (5), pitcher Charlee Soto (9), and pitcher Kendry Rojas (10) are not included in the exhibition game.
The game is against the Philadelphia Phillies' top prospects at Lee Health Sports Complex. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CT, and fans will be able to watch the game via MLB.TV, MLB.com, MLB App, MNNT, Amazon, and MLB Gameday.
Nearly all of the Twins' top-10 prospects have a legitimate shot at reaching the big leagues this summer. Jenkins, if healthy, could be on the fast track to the majors. Rodriguez is borderline already ready to make the jump, and Culpepper may be a couple of months or an injury away from debuting.
Tait, the star catcher the Twins received from the Phillies in last year's trade for closer Jhoan Duran, is one of the few top-10 Twins prospects who is unlikely to reach the majors for at least another year or two. Houston, last year's first-round pick, has one of the best gloves in the minors, meaning he might rapidly ascend through the minors, though his debut coming before 2027 would be a bit of a surprise.
From the pitching lens, Prielipp could debut this season, while Hill, only 20 years old, could be the Twins' staff ace within a few years. Rojas will almost certainly pitch for the Twins this season, while Soto is still a season or two away from the big leagues.
Full Twins spring breakout game roster:
Pitchers
Miguelangel Boadas, RHP
C.J. Culpepper, RHP (No. 22)
James Ellwanger, RHP (No.16)
Brent Francisco, RHP
Ruddy Gomez, RHP,
Alejandro Hidalgo, RHP
Dasan Hill, LHP, (No. 6)
Matt Des Marets, RHP
Marco Raya, RHP (No. 18)
Mitch Mueller, RHP
Sam Ryan, RHP
Jonathan Stevens, RHP
Eston Stull, RHP
Catchers
Khadim Diaw, C (No. 23)
Ricardo Olivar, C
Eduardo Tait, C (No. 3)
Infielders
Billy Amick, 3B/1B (No. 24)
Kaelen Culpepper, SS (No. 2)
Kyle DeBarge, SS (No. 21)
Marek Houston, SS (No. 8)
Ben Ross, IF
Brandon Winokur, SS/3B (No. 17)
Quentin Young, SS (No. 14)
Outfielders
Gabriel Gonzalez, OF (No. 7)
Kyler Fedko, OF
Hendry Mendez, OF (No. 12)
Emmanuel Rodriguez, OF (No. 4)
Kala’i Rosario, OF (No. 29)
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Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.Follow JoeyBrainstorm