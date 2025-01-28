Twins feature 3 potential stars in updated top-100 prospect rankings
The Minnesota Twins have one of the best farm systems in baseball and there are three prospects who stand out above the rest entering the 2025 season.
Walker Jenkins, Emmanuel Rodriguez and Luke Keaschall are each ranked in the updated top-100 prospect lists from Keith Law of The Athletic and MLB Pipeline. Jenkins is a consensus top-five prospect while Rodriguez is considered a top-40 player and Keaschall finds himself in the top 65.
At MLB Pipeline, Jenkins dropped one spot from No. 2 to No. 3, but only because the Dodgers signed Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki, who finds himself atop the rankings. He won't be a prospect for long as he's expected to be in the Dodgers' starting rotation to begin the season.
Pipeline's rankings — created under the direction of Jonathan Mayo — feature Rodriguez at No. 37 and Keaschall at No. 61.
Rodriguez and Keaschall have estimated MLB arrival dates in 2025, while Jenkins is looked at by Pipeline as a 2026 guy. However, Mayo can see Jenkins making the leap this summer.
"Walker Jenkins could very easily take off with a healthy season and end up in Minnesota later this year," Mayo writes.
Law's top-100 prospects include Jenkins at No. 4, Rodriguez at No. 21 and Keaschall at No. 62.
Law also sees Jenkins as a 19-year-old who could make his MLB debut this year: "He should return to Double A to start 2025, and if he stays healthy, I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see him get a call-up in September given how much hard contact he’s already making as a teenager."
Rodriguez will be 22 years old this season and he could make the jump to the big leagues if he's able to stay healthy and cut down on his strikeouts. Mayo writes: "When he's been on the field, he's displayed raw power, bat speed and excellent pitch recognition. With a K rate close to 30 percent in his career, he is going to have to cut down on his strikeouts, though he does offset that with a ton of walks (21.9 percent rate). He hits the ball extremely hard and can drive it to all fields."
Keaschall was Minnesota's second-round pick out of Arizona State in 2023. He made it Double-A last summer and played with a torn UCL, resulting in Tommy John surgery in August. His bat is phenomenal and his arm will be a work in progress as he recovers from the surgery.