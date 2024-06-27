Twins find early offense to power way past Diamondbacks
Jose Miranda hit a bases-clearing double and Willi Castro hit a two-run homer as the Twins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-3 Wednesday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.
It didn't take long for the Twins (44-36) to start piling on runs Wednesday night. Carlos Correa, who went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored, led off the second inning with a single, Carlos Santana hit a single the next at-bat and Byron Buxton was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
That set up Miranda's double that brought all three home for a 3-0 Twins lead.
Buxton's sac fly in the third inning scored Correa, who singled a couple at-bats earlier, to make it 4-0.
The Twins added two more in the fourth behind RBI doubles from Trevor Larnach and Correa.
The Diamondbacks (39-41) got one run back in the bottom of the fourth when Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit an RBI triple. But Castro's two-run homer in the fifth inning put the Twins back up 8-1.
Twins starter Simeon Woods Richardson ran into some trouble in the sixth inning, walking Ketel Marte and giving up a double to Christian Walker. That's when his day came to an end and Josh Staumont came on in relief, but Marte scored on a wild pitch and Gurriel hit a sac fly to bring Walker home.
Woods Richardson allowed three runs in all off four hits while fanning four across 5 1/3 innings.
Woods Richardson improved to 3-1 with the victory.
The Twins racked up 10 hits off Diamondbacks starter Ryne Nelson, who lasted just 3 2/3 innings after giving up six runs while fanning three in the loss.
After Steven Okert and Jhoan Duran combined to pitch a pair of hitless innings, recently called-up Ronny Henriquez pitched the ninth and struck out Walker, sending him, Gurriel and Jake McCarthy down in order to close out the victory for the Twins.
The Twins and Diamondbacks meet for the finale of their three-game series at 2:40 p.m. Thursday.