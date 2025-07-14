Twins' fourth-round pick would tie MLB height record if he gets there
Of all the players the Twins have selected on Day 2 of the MLB Draft, none have as unique of a trait as fourth-round pick Jason Reitz's height. The 119th overall selection out of Oregon, Reitz is a 6'11", 215-pound right-handed pitcher with a fastball that gets into the upper 90s.
The tallest players in MLB history are former Twin Jon Rauch and Minnesota native Sean Hjelle, who are both listed at 6'11". Reitz could tie that mark if he reaches the big leagues. He's a full two inches taller — and quite a bit slimmer — than Bailey Ober, who is listed at 6'9" and 260.
Here's what 6'11", 215 looks like in action:
A California native, Reitz needed Tommy John surgery in high school and then began his college career at St. Mary's, pitching mostly out of relief. The results weren't great. He had a 9.00 ERA as a freshman and a 6.00 mark as a hybrid starter/reliever as a sophomore, striking out 65 batters but also walking 28 in 48 innings.
Oregon took a chance on Reitz's upside and recruited him as a transfer, and the move paid off. He began the season as a reliever before entering the starting rotation, and Reitz finished the 2025 campaign with a 3.50 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 64.1 innings. He had a stretch late in the season where he allowed one or zero earned runs in four consecutive starts. He also recorded games with 14 and 11 strikeouts in his lone season with the Ducks.
Not only does Reitz's fastball get up to 98 miles per hour, he has a true four-pitch mix with a cutter, slider, and changeup. He improved quite a bit over the course of his college career and may still have some additional upside to tap into. Reitz's currently delivery doesn't result in the level of extension you'd expect from a pitcher at his size.
Reitz, who turns 21 this month, will be a fun prospect to track as he begins his professional career and looks to work his way up the Twins' system over the next few years.