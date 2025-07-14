Tracking all the Minnesota Twins picks on Day 2 of 2025 MLB Draft
Day 2 of the 2025 MLB Draft is underway on Monday, and we're tracking all of the Minnesota Twins' picks from round 4 through round 20 as they continue to add young talent to their organization.
If you missed it, here's our coverage of the Twins' first four selections in the top three rounds on Sunday. They took an excellent defensive shortstop with their first pick, added a pair of powerful college arms, and took a swing on a high school player with incredible athletic tools — who just happens to be the nephew of a former Twin.
Twins Day 2 selections
Round 4, Pick 119: Jason Reitz, RHP, Oregon
Standing 6'11", Reitz would be tied for the tallest player in MLB history if he makes it to the big leagues. He had a 3.50 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 64.1 innings last season.
Round 5, Pick 149: Matt Barr, RHP, SUNY Niagara
Four of the Twins' top six picks have been pitchers with big arms. Barr is a 6'6" righty who dominated the Juco level and has plenty of upside with his raw stuff. He's 19 years old and a Tennessee commit.
Round 6, Pick 179: Bruin Agbayani, SS, HS (Hawaii)
Agbayani, the son of a former big leaguer, is a 6'2" lefty bat and Michigan commit. He's got a strong hit tool with gap power and above-average speed. Defensively, he seems likely to end up at second base or a corner outfield spot.
Round 7, Pick 209: Jacob McCombs, OF, UC Irvine
A 6'2" lefty, McCombs transferred from San Diego State and had a huge season for UC Irvine, hitting .352 with 13 home runs and a 1.081 OPS across 58 games. He's a solid defensive outfielder who has an aggressive approach and strong contact skills at the plate (few strikeouts, but even fewer walks).
Round 8, Pick 239: Ryan Sprock, 3B, Elon
The 5'10" Sprock was a three-year standout at Elon, hitting .312 with 30 homers, more walks than strikeouts, and a .958 OPS across 161 games. He's played everywhere in the infield except shortstop and was also a pitcher, posting a 3.63 ERA in 17.1 innings out of the bullpen last season after struggling as a starter in his first two years. He's undersized, but a versatile ballplayer.
