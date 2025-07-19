Inside The Twins

Twins get second half started with loss to MLB-worst Rockies

Chris Paddack started the game by giving up two doubles, a triple and a homer. Byron Buxton and Willi Castro homered for the Twins.

Joe Nelson

Jul 18, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Twins left fielder Harrison Bader (12) watches as the ball bounces over the fence on a ground rule double in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Rockies have just 23 wins and have been outscored by 251 runs, putting them on pace for one of the worst seasons in MLB history. As awful as they are, they earned that 23rd win of the season Friday night against the Minnesota Twins.

So it goes when Twins starting pitcher gave up a single, two doubles, triple, and a home run in a four-run Colorado first inning, putting Minnesota in a hole that they weren't able to crawl out of. The first four batters of the game went double, double, triple, homer against Paddack, who gave up another homer in the second inning to put the Twins in a 5-0 hole.

Minnesota's bats awakened too late. Byron Buxton, who had three hits to raise his batting average to .294, slugged his 22nd homer of the season in the fifth inning. Willi Castro launched a three-run homer in the seventh to put the Twins within 6-4, but that's as close as they would get.

Seth Halvorsen, the former Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year who throws as many 100+ mph pitches as almost any pitcher in the big leagues, struck out two in the ninth inning for his ninth save of the season.

Up next: Twins at Rockies, 7:10 p.m. CT Saturday.

Joe Nelson
