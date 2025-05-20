Twins-Guardians game suspended due to rain, set to resume Tuesday
It was ultimately one too many rain delays for the Minnesota Twins Monday night.
The Twins' series opener against the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field in Minneapolis was suspended after three innings after the game was delayed twice in the span of two innings due to rain. The remainder of the game will now take place starting at 5:10 p.m. CT on Tuesday as part of a doubleheader ahead of the originally scheduled 6:40 p.m. first pitch. That game is now scheduled to begin 30 minutes following the completion of Monday night's suspended game.
Fans with tickets to Monday's game can be exchanged for future tickets, and those with tickets for Tuesday night's game will receive admission to both the completion of Monday's game and for the originally scheduled game on Tuesday.
The downside is rain is expected in Minneapolis on Tuesday as well. Rain is expected throughout the entire day.
Rain delays continue to be a theme of the Twins' 2025 season, including last time they faced the Guardians on May 1 — a game that featured two delays in two innings. And that was the second rain delay — or second and third — of that series. It became full deja vu Monday when the two teams relived that experience all over again with another two-delay game.
Most recently, the Twins had their game against the Baltimore Orioles postponed on Tuesday, which instead got pushed to Wednesday for a doubleheader. There's been no shortage of weather difficulties for Minnesota so far this 2025 season.
Once again, the tarp was back out there for another Twins game. The Twins led 2-1 at both stoppages, the last run coming when Willi Castro hit an RBI double shortly before the game went into delay during the second inning. They were able to finish that inning and the third before the game went right back into delay as rain poured down on Target Field. But that was it for the night, and the game will now pick up at the start of the fourth inning Tuesday with the Twins leading 2-1.