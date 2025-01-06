Twins hire former infielder Ehire Adrianza as player development assistant
The Twins are hiring former infielder Ehire Adrianza as a player development assistant, according to reporter Daniel Álvarez-Montes. In this role, he'll "mainly work with the infielders in all levels of the organization."
The 35-year-old Adrianza announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Christmas. He spent 12 years in the big leagues, beginning his career with the Giants and later playing for the Twins, Braves, Nationals, and Angels. Adrianza, who won a World Series with Atlanta in 2021, was a versatile defender who saw time at all four infield spots and both corner outfield positions.
Adrianza was with Minnesota between 2017 and 2020, posting a .694 OPS and 1.5 Wins Above Replacement in 311 games. The best season of his career came in 2019, when he earned 0.9 WAR and hit .272 with a .765 OPS.
The Twins' infield defense has recorded -36 outs above average over the last three seasons, which ranks 26th out of 30 teams, according to Parker Hageman. Hiring Adrianza could be one step towards addressing that issue.
Minnesota's projected starting infield in 2025 includes Carlos Correa at shortstop, Royce Lewis at either third base or second base, and some combination of Willi Castro, Brooks Lee, and Jose Miranda at the other two spots, assuming none are traded. Edouard Julien will also be in the mix, while newly-signed veteran Mike Ford could be an option at first base if he impresses in spring training.