Twins hold off Red Sox after rain delay to snap four-game losing streak
For the seventh time this season and the third time this week alone, the Twins went into a rain delay. This time, however, they came away with a 4-3 victory, holding off a late threat by the Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Coming in on a four-game losing streak, the Twins got another excellent start from Bailey Ober on Saturday and a big swing from Kody Clemens in the sixth inning. Ober went six frames, allowing just one earned run on seven hits and one walk. He struck out six batters and generated 18 whiffs on 94 pitches. Since allowing eight runs in 2.2 innings in an awful season debut, Ober has allowed a total of eight more runs in 36 innings over his last six starts.
With the score tied at 1-1 in the top of the sixth, Clemens launched a two-run homer to right field off of Red Sox starter Hunter Dobbins. It was Kody's Fenway Park debut, and his big hit came with his dad Roger and other family members in attendance. The Twins tacked on an extra run in that inning on a Trevor Larnach RBI single.
The Red Sox opened the scoring in the third inning via a clutch two-out hit from Rafael Devers, but the Twins tied it up with a couple hits and a Ty France RBI groundout in the fourth.
Boston cut the deficit to 4-3 after the rain delay, but Jhoan Duran escaped trouble in the ninth for the save.
