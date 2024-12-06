Twins land fourth-best competitive balance draft pick in 2025
The Minnesota Twins have been awarded the fourth most valuable competitive balance pick in the 2025 MLB draft.
Competitive balance picks are awarded to teams that fall in the bottom 10 in revenue or market size for the previous season, and 15 teams qualify ahead of the 2025 draft. Minnesota was selection to receive the fourth pick among the 15 competitive balance picks, which are split into Round A and Round B.
Round A picks come after the first round and the first-round compensation picks. Round B happens after the second round is over. .
Round A order in 2025: Brewers, Tigers, Mariners, Twins, Rays, Reds, Athletics, Marlins
Round B orde in 2025r: Guardians, Orioles, Diamondbacks, Royals, Cardinals, Pirates, Rockies
The fourth pick in Round A of the competitive balance selections in 2024 was the 37th overall pick in the draft, so Minnesota's slot in 2025 will carry a lot of value. Equally important is that competitive balance picks are the only draft picks teams are allowed to trade, so if the Twins need some extra ammo to swing a deal, they have something to work with.
In the 2024 draft, the Twins had competitive balance Round B selection which turned out to be the 69th overall pick: high school lefty Dasan Hill. Minnesota signed HIll for $2 million, which was above the $1.17 slot value.
The MLB draft order will be set after the draft lottery takes place at 4:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
The Twins have a 1.09% chance to land the No. 1 pick. It's a mega long shot, but Cleveland won the lottery with only a 2% chance last year.