Top Prospects Headline Twins' Latest Round of Spring Roster Cuts

The Twins' latest round of spring training roster cuts includes several of their top prospects who were still in big-league camp.

Here's the full list of reassigned/optioned players the team announced on Monday, along with their organizational prospect ranking (per MLB Pipeline).

OF Emmanuel Rodriguez (No. 4)

LHP Connor Prielipp (No. 5)

OF Gabriel Gonzalez (No. 7)

LHP Kendry Rojas (No. 10)

OF Hendry Mendez (No. 12)

RHP Andrew Morris (No. 13)

RHP Marco Raya (No. 18)

RHP John Klein (No. 20)

C Patrick Winkel

What that means is that those players will move to minor-league camp in spring training and will not be on the Twins' Opening Day roster to begin the season. All of the above will be with Triple-A St. Paul when the regular season commences, with the exception of Mendez (who is bound for Double-A).

Some of the players above only added onto their prospect hype with strong spring performances, including Rodriguez and Gonzalez. Both outfielders are on the verge of the big leagues and showed off their impressive offensive abilities over the last few weeks.

Rodriguez was 8 for 19 with a couple home runs and a double this spring. He should be up with the Twins pretty soon if he remains healthy, although he is behind a glut of left-handed outfielders (Matt Wallner, Trevor Larnach, Alan Roden, James Outman) on Minnesota's big-league roster.

Gonzalez was 9 of 18 with three doubles and a homer. He went yard and added a single in the Twins' loss to the Braves on Monday. Gonzalez could also force his way into the Twins' plans pretty quickly, and he has the benefit of fitting into Minnesota's roster construction better as a right-handed hitter.

On the pitching side, most of the Twins' top prospects didn't exactly have the smoothest springs from a results standpoint.

Prielipp: 6.75 ERA in 5.1 innings

Rojas: 9.45 ERA in 6.2 innings

Morris: 5.40 ERA in 6.2 innings

Raya: 19.29 ERA in 2.1 innings

Klein: 0.00 ERA in 2 innings

Nonetheless, there's still immense upside in that group of arms, particularly with lefties Prielipp and Rojas. They'll both be worth following closely with Triple-A St. Paul.

The Twins have 49 players remaining in big-league camp between their 40-man roster and several non-roster invites. With Walker Jenkins being optioned previously after suffering a minor hamstring strain, the team's only top prospect who remains in big-league camp for now is Kaelen Culpepper.