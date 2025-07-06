Twins' late heroics fall short in extra-innings loss to Rays
The Twins tried to pull off a late-game comeback for the third straight game, but they ran out of gas, falling 7-5 to the Rays in extra innings on Sunday.
Byron Buxton got the party started early for Minnesota with another lead-off bomb, his 20th total home run of the season. He added to an impressive day with a steal, tying Gary Gaetti for a franchise-record six games with at least one home run and one steal in a season.
The Twins deployed Joe Ryan as their starting pitcher on Sunday, and he started out strong. A Taylor Walls home run in the third inning broke the seal, and he allowed only one more run. His afternoon finished with eight strikeouts and six hits in six innings of work.
Related: Jobs on the line? Hands tied? Twins' ownership situation complicates trade deadline
A fielding error gave Trevor Larnach the opportunity to have a beautiful slide home in the sixth inning to tie the game at two. Brock Stewart retired the first three batters he faced in the seventh, then Griffin Jax imploded in the eighth. Three hits resulted in two Tampa Bay runs, and Minnesota quickly fell behind 4-2.
Right when it looked like things were trending in the wrong direction, a two-run home run from Harrison Bader in the eighth inning evened things at four.
Louis Varland got Minnesota to extra innings after retiring the first three batters he faced in the ninth. It was a different story for Justin Topa, who was shelled in the 10th, and Tampa Bay took a commanding 7-4 lead, which was simply too much to overcome. Bader added another RBI, but it was too little, too late for Minnesota, which fell 7-5.
The Twins are now 43-47 on the season. They will be off on Monday before hosting the Cubs on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. CT.