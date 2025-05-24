Twins legends Tony Oliva, Kent Hrbek return to Target Field after recent strokes
Tony Oliva and Kent Hrbek couldn't be kept away from Target Field for long.
The Minnesota Twins legends were both back at the Minneapolis ballpark Saturday afternoon for the Twins' game against the Kansas City Royals. Both had suffered recent strokes, which the Twins announced in late April, wishing them both well in their recoveries. They appeared to be doing better and in good spirits Saturday as they were back in the ballpark.
Oliva and Hrbek were honored on the field during the game by the Minnesota Stroke Association.
The Star Tribune's Phil Miller reported Oliva was present in the clubhouse Saturday morning and was all smiles. Miller also said he overheard Oliva talking to Twins manager Rocco Baldelli before the game, saying how his doctor was concerned when Oliva's blood pressure spiked Wednesday, which came when the Cleveland Guardians tied the Twins in the ninth.
There was no shortage of drama Saturday either as a Twins comeback culminated with the team walking off the Royals for the second day in a row. No doubt Oliva and Hrbek were thrilled with that outcome. A good day to be back in the park.