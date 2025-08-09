Inside The Twins

Twins' Luke Keaschall is putting up historic numbers in first 10 games

Keaschall's MLB career has gotten off to a historically good start.

Tony Liebert

Minnesota Twins second base Luke Keaschall (15) runs after batting 2-run home run against Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit in Tuesday, August 5, 2025.
Minnesota Twins second base Luke Keaschall (15) runs after batting 2-run home run against Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit in Tuesday, August 5, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Twins rookie Luke Keaschall is 10 games in his MLB career, and he's performing at a level that we haven't seen since Mike Trout.

In 32 at-bats, Keaschall has a .406 batting average with one home run and 10 RBIs. His .513 on-base percentage (OBP), 1.169 OPS and five stolen bases are what put him in rarified air. According to OptaSTATS, Keaschall is the first rookie to have a .500+ OBP, 10+ RBI, and 5+ SB in a 10-game span since Mike Trout in 2012. What makes it more impressive is that Keaschall has done it in his first 10 MLB games.

Minnesota's historic trade deadline fire sale signified that tha franchise is fully focused on building for the future. Young players like Royce Lewis and Brooks Lee have had up-and-down seasons, but Keaschall is playing at a historically good level.

Keaschall has gotten on base in every single MLB game that he has played. The Twins drafted him in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft, and at 22 years old, he is already proven to be a building block of the future.

Detroit Tigers second base Zach McKinstry (39) tags out Minnesota Twins second base Luke Keaschall (15) during the fifth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit in Tuesday, August 5, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a season that has lost many fans, Keaschall's development has been a serious bright spot. The Twins have suprisingly won four out of five games, and they'll look to keep that going Saturday night against the Royals.

Tony Liebert
