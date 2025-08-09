Twins' Luke Keaschall is putting up historic numbers in first 10 games
Twins rookie Luke Keaschall is 10 games in his MLB career, and he's performing at a level that we haven't seen since Mike Trout.
In 32 at-bats, Keaschall has a .406 batting average with one home run and 10 RBIs. His .513 on-base percentage (OBP), 1.169 OPS and five stolen bases are what put him in rarified air. According to OptaSTATS, Keaschall is the first rookie to have a .500+ OBP, 10+ RBI, and 5+ SB in a 10-game span since Mike Trout in 2012. What makes it more impressive is that Keaschall has done it in his first 10 MLB games.
Minnesota's historic trade deadline fire sale signified that tha franchise is fully focused on building for the future. Young players like Royce Lewis and Brooks Lee have had up-and-down seasons, but Keaschall is playing at a historically good level.
Keaschall has gotten on base in every single MLB game that he has played. The Twins drafted him in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft, and at 22 years old, he is already proven to be a building block of the future.
In a season that has lost many fans, Keaschall's development has been a serious bright spot. The Twins have suprisingly won four out of five games, and they'll look to keep that going Saturday night against the Royals.