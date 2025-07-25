Twins make minor bullpen move, sign intriguing member of '25 draft class
We've got a few Twins nuggets to bring you prior to the start of the team's weekend home series against the Washington Nationals.
A minor bullpen move
The Twins have placed lefty Anthony Misiewicz on the 15-day IL with left shoulder impingement and recalled fellow lefty Kody Funderburk to take his place on the active roster.
Across four appearances, Misiewicz has a 10.38 ERA and five strikeouts in 4.1 innings. He made his season debut a couple weeks ago after being called up to replace Joey Wentz, who was designated for assignment after struggling mightily. Funderburk has a 6.92 ERA in 13 innings for the Twins this year, but he has a 1.78 mark in 25.1 innings with Triple-A St. Paul.
Whether it's been Funderburk or Misiewicz or Wentz, the Twins have cycled through a second lefty (to go with Danny Coulombe) for situational, low-leverage duties at the back end of their bullpen.
Draft class almost fully signed
The Twins signed sixth-round pick Bruin Agbayani to a deal slightly above his slot value on Friday, per MLB.com's Jim Callis. That leaves them with only one unsigned player left in their class: 16th-round pick Jonathan Stevens. July 28 is the deadline to sign draft picks.
Agbayani is an intriguing pick as one of only two high school prospects the Twins drafted this year, along with second-rounder Quentin Young. Like Young, who is the nephew of Delmon and Dmitri Young, Agbayani has MLB bloodlines. His father Benny played in the big leagues from 1998 to 2002, mostly with the Mets.
The younger Agbayani is a 6'2" lefty bat from Hawaii who was committed to Michigan. He's got a good hit tool and developing power, as well as above-average speed. He played shortstop in high school but might profile as a corner outfielder (like his dad) or a second baseman.
Minor leaguer to watch
Did you know there's a player in the Twins' minor league system who has already hit the 50-steal mark for the season? Kyle DeBarge, who was the 33rd overall pick in last year's draft, has 50 steals (on 53 attempts) across 84 games for High-A Cedar Rapids. He's the first Cedar Rapids player to hit that mark since former big-leaguer Andrew Romine back in 2008, when the Kernels were an Angels affiliate.
DeBarge is one of eight players (none of them above High-A) with at least 50 steals this season across all of minor league baseball. At the plate, he's hitting .252/.366/.390 with six homers and 27 total extra-base hits. The former Louisiana star is having a solid offensive season in his first full year of pro ball, but it's the speed on the bases that really stands out.
Lewis moved up
Royce Lewis, who has been on fire at the plate lately, is hitting fifth for the Twins on Friday against Nationals lefty MacKenzie Gore. It's the first time Lewis has hit that high in the order since July 8.
Zebby Matthews gets the start for the Twins opposite Gore in the series opener at Target Field. Taking at least two of three games from the Nats (41-61) is basically a must for the Twins this weekend.