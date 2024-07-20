Twins place Carlos Correa, Chris Paddack on injured list, Edouard Julien recalled
The Twins have placed Carlos Correa and Chris Paddack on the injured list ahead of their game against the Brewers on Saturday evening. Correa is headed to the 10-day IL with plantar fasciitis, while Paddack hits the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain. Edouard Julien was recalled from AAA St. Paul and Austin Martin was reinstated from the IL to take the two open roster spots.
Correa joins Royce Lewis and Jose Miranda on the IL, meaning three of the Twins' best infielders and hitters are currently unavailable due to injury. One of the Twins' two All-Stars, Correa is hitting .308 with a 151 OPS+ this year. Willi Castro, the Twins' other All-Star, figures to see most of the playing time at shortstop while Correa is out. Correa's IL stint is retroactive to July 16th, and it doesn't sound like the Twins are anticipating being without him for too long.
Paddack going to the IL means the Twins have an open spot in their starting rotation. They'll eventually have to make a roster move to add another pitcher to fill that spot. For now, Pablo Lopez and Joe Ryan will start in the two-game series against Milwaukee. Paddack has a 4.99 ERA this season. Louie Varland and David Festa are the two pitchers on St. Paul's roster who have started for the Twins this season.
Julien and Martin coming back gives the Twins more infield depth during Correa's absence. Julien has hit .207 with seven homers in 58 games for the Twins this season, but he had a 130 OPS+ as a rookie last year and has been hot for the Saints recently. Martin, who can play infield and outfield, is hitting .265 in 47 games this season.
The Twins' lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers has Castro at short, Lee at third base, and Julien at second. It's Julien's first game with the Twins since June 2nd.
Related: Three keys for the Twins in the second half of the 2024 season